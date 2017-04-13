BP Trinidad and Tobago starts up Trinidad onshore compression project

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) today announced the start-up of the Trinidad onshore compression (TROC) project - one of seven major upstream projects BP expects to bring online in 2017.

The full start-up will take place over the next few months. When fully onstream, the onshore compression facility will have the potential to deliver approximately 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. The facility is expected to improve production capacity by increasing production from low-pressure wells in bpTT’s existing acreage in the Columbus Basin using an additional inlet compressor at the Point Fortin Atlantic LNG plant.

Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP’s upstream business, said: “Delivered on time and on-budget, this major infrastructure project is part of BP’s plan to bring 500,000 barrels a day of new production capacity online by the end of 2017 and paves the way for Juniper, our other major project start-up in Trinidad and Tobago this year.”

BP Trinidad and Tobago regional president Norman Christie commented: “BPTT thanks and congratulate the government, contractors, partners and other stakeholders that came together to safely bring the TROC project to mechanical completion. The TROC project is a clear example of bpTT, the government and many key players in the oil and gas industry cooperating to improve production capacity, which will benefit both the petrochemical plants and Atlantic. Though start-up will be phased, we anticipate an improvement in gas production in 2017 as a result of TROC and the planned start-up of Juniper later this year.”

The plant is 100% funded and owned by bpTT. Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad and Tobago will serve as the operator. The project was sanctioned in July 2016 following agreements between Atlantic shareholders, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago and other directly impacted upstream operators.