BLM proposes to rescind rule on hydraulic fracturing

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has proposed in the Federal Register to rescind the 2015 final rule on hydraulic fracturing -- a rule that was never in effect due to pending litigation. The proposal includes the opportunity for public comment.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke directed the BLM to review the 2015 final rule as part of Secretary's Order No. 3349, Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth, issued March 29. During the review, the BLM found all of the 32 states with federal oil and gas leases have regulations to address hydraulic fracturing. Furthermore, since the 2015 final rule was published, more companies have been using databases, such as FracFocus, to disclose the chemical content of hydraulic fracturing fluids.

