Aker Solutions to supply umbilicals for Mozambique's first offshore field development

Aker Solutions was awarded a contract to deliver three umbilicals and associated equipment at ENI's Coral South project, Mozambique's first offshore field development.

The work scope includes three steel tube umbilicals that will total more than 19 kilometers in length and connect the Coral South floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility to the field's subsea production system. The umbilicals will be manufactured at Aker Solutions' plant in Moss, Norway, and are scheduled for delivery at the end of 2019.

"This contract is an important milestone for Aker Solutions as we continue to demonstrate our capability as a partner of choice for products and services across Africa," said Aker Solutions' Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo. "It is a privilege to be involved in the first offshore development in Mozambique and to play a part in developing the country's energy industry."

Discovered in 2012, the Coral South development is the first energy project offshore Mozambique and is estimated to contain about 450 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The two companies agreed to not disclose the financial value of the contract.