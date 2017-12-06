Wolf Midstream Partners plans new Permian Basin crude oil gathering and terminal system

Wolf Midstream Partners (Wolf), a full-service midstream provider, announced today that it has executed a crude oil gathering and transportation agreement with an independent producer for approximately 25,000 dedicated gross leasehold acres in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas. To support the agreement, and other area producers as needed, Wolf plans to construct approximately 50 miles of new crude oil gathering pipelines with an expected capacity of 55,000 barrels per day. Additionally, Wolf has established a delivery point near Colorado City, Texas, and plans to construct terminal facilities, with interconnects into multiple downstream pipelines.

“Wolf’s leadership team has a promising vision and an impressive track record of success”

“We are excited about this partnership with a seasoned operator and look forward to building out this new system,” said Curtis Ewers, Wolf Midstream chief executive officer. “The Wolf team has a long and successful history developing midstream solutions that provide producers with creative, reliable service. This new system will solidify our position in the Permian region, where we remain very focused on deploying the necessary capital and developing the infrastructure needed to address our customers’ long-term and immediate needs.”

Construction activities have begun, and Wolf expects the new system to start service in the second quarter of next year.

Wolf Management Team

Headquartered in Dallas, Wolf was formed in June 2017 to provide efficient, cost-effective gathering, treating, processing, compression and transportation services to oil and gas producers. The company’s four managing partners have a strong track record of more than 50 years of experience in the industry, having constructed and developed midstream assets in excess of $500 million in the Barnett Shale, Utica Shale, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford Basin and Permian Basin.

The Wolf management team includes Curtis Ewers, chief executive officer, who most recently managed a broad spectrum of regulatory affairs for EnLink Midstream; Chris Valenti, chief commercial officer, who helped co-found BlueJack Energy Solutions and also served as vice president of business development for M3 Construction; Peter Lee, chief financial officer, who has held management and consulting roles with Rockland Capital Partners, Energy Futures Holdings, DFW Midstream and Summit Midstream; and Montana Howell, chief operations officer, who has served as an engineer and project manager for more than $4 billion in assets for EnLink Midstream.

Financial Partners

Wolf is financially backed by Sinclair Oil Corporation and Cowboy Midstream, both privately-held, longstanding, family companies.

“Our partnership with Sinclair and Cowboy Midstream combines a seasoned pedigree of energy investing in North America with a first-class team of executives that have a strong track record of success in the midstream industry,” said Ewers. “We look forward working together, building on a successful relationship and creating a meaningful and valuable endeavor.”

“Wolf’s leadership team has a promising vision and an impressive track record of success,” said Mark Petersen, president of Sinclair Transportation Company. “We are pleased to support the growth of the company and are confident in the team’s ability to execute, deliver on promises, and create value.”

“Cowboy is very excited to partner with the Wolf team. The team has an impressive resume with success and leadership in the midstream industry,” said Tony Cercy, managing partner of Cowboy Midstream. “We are honored to be a part of the project and look forward to its success.”