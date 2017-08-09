Williams Partners, Southern Company expands pipeline capacity to serve growing Georgia natural gas markets

Williams Partners L.P. and Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, have placed into service their Dalton Expansion Project to provide additional reliable natural gas service to utility companies, a power company and a municipal entity in northwest Georgia.

The Dalton Expansion Project is an expansion of the existing Transco pipeline system designed to deliver natural gas to an electric generating facility in northern Georgia operated by Oglethorpe Power Corp., local distribution company Atlanta Gas Light, as well as the City of Cartersville. The pipeline lateral is co-owned by Williams Partners and Southern Company Gas and was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in August 2016.

The project added 115 miles of new steel pipe extending from Coweta County, Ga., to new delivery points in Paulding and Murray Counties, Ga. The pipeline was designed to transport approximately 448,000 dekatherms of natural gas per day (enough natural gas to meet the daily needs of about 2 million homes).

“Our Dalton project provides clean-burning natural gas to meet the growing electric generation and local distribution needs in Georgia,” said Frank Ferazzi, senior vice president of Williams Partners’ Atlantic-Gulf operating area. “It is one of several Transco projects creating much-needed access to gas supplies in the northern portion of Transco’s system to meet growing demand in the South. In addition to the environmental benefits of connecting electric power generators with this cleaner energy resource, these natural gas pipeline investments produce stable, long-term returns for our business.”

“We are very pleased to be joining with Williams in this very important project, which will bring additional supply diversity to the Georgia markets,” said Peter Tumminello, group president of Southern Company Gas’ commercial businesses. “The project aligns with our goal of investing in infrastructure to serve the growing energy needs of our service territories.”

Construction on the Dalton Expansion Project began in August 2016. With this expansion, the Transco pipeline’s system design capacity is increased to 14.2 MMdt/d. The pipeline has reliably served Georgia for more than 60 years, delivering about one-third of all of the natural gas consumed in the state.

Transco, the nation’s largest-volume and fastest-growing interstate natural gas pipeline system, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Williams Partners L.P. Transco delivers natural gas to customers through its 10,200-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reaches U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states.