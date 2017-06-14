WhiteWater Midstream announces new commitments and strategic partner

WhiteWater Midstream announced that it has recently completed an agreement with WPX Energy, which provides WPX with 300,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas transportation capacity from the Stateline area to Waha and grants WPX a 10 percent ownership interest in Agua Blanca. As part of the agreement, WPX has the right to increase its capacity to 500,000 MMBtu/d and its ownership up to 20 percent.

Construction of Agua Blanca remains on schedule with the initial commissioning of the project expected during the fourth quarter of 2017 and the complete path from Orla to Waha operational by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

“We are excited to be partnering with a company the caliber of WPX on Agua Blanca. Their team has done an extraordinary job in the Delaware Basin positioning WPX for substantial growth over the coming years. WPX is subscribing for a significant amount of capacity on the pipe, and with potential future Permian growth and strong interest from additional shippers, we are already considering expansion options for Agua Blanca,” said WhiteWater Chief Executive Officer Christer Rundlof.