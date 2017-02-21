TransMontaigne to commission Mississippi terminal expansion

At press time, Trans- Montaigne Partners expected its fee-based, fully contracted, $75 million Collins, Mississippi, terminal expansion to be in service in early 2017. This is in line with the original project timetable. TransMontaigne did not offer details on the exact storage capacity coming on stream by February.

With a current active storage capacity of approximately 3.4 million bbl, the Collins terminal is the only independent terminal capable of receiving, delivering and transferring refined petroleum products between the Colonial and Plantation pipeline systems, according to TransMontaigne.

In the Phase 1 expansion, Trans- Montaigne is constructing 2 million barrels of new capacity (fully contracted) at the terminal. For Phase 2 expansion, TransMontaigne is working on permitting and developing up to another 5 million barrels of capacity at the same location.