TransCanada to proceed with $655 million natural gas project

TransCanada Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL), will move forward with an expansion of its NGTL System, the Saddle West Project, which will increase total natural gas transportation capacity on the northwest portion of the system by approximately 355 million cubic feet per day. The project is underpinned by incremental firm service contracts and is expected to be in service in 2019.

The Saddle West Expansion Project will include 29 kilometers of 36-inch pipeline looping of existing mainlines, the addition of five compressor units at existing station sites and new metering facilities. An application to construct and operate the project will be filed with the National Energy Board in the third quarter of 2017. Subject to regulatory approvals, construction is expected to start in 2018.