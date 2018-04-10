TransCanada places Sundre Crossover Project in service

TransCanada Corp. announced its Sundre Crossover Project has been placed into service in central Alberta, increasing the company’s capacity to transport natural gas on TransCanada’s NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System to downstream pipelines and key markets in the Pacific Northwest and California. The Project represents an investment of approximately $100 million, and the new facilities provide additional capacity of 228 million cubic feet of natural gas per day on the NGTL System.

The Sundre Crossover Project involved the construction of approximately 21 kilometres (km) of 42-inch diameter pipeline in Mountain View County, east of the town of Sundre, Alberta. It is part of TransCanada’s $7.2 billion commitment of near-term growth capital to the NGTL System that will, subject to regulatory approvals, enable the company to increase its total NGTL System delivery capacity of clean-burning natural gas by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by 2021.

"The completion of Sundre Crossover is an important development for TransCanada as we continue to expand our system to help our customers connect their resources to the markets where natural gas is needed," said Tracy Robinson, TransCanada’s senior vice-president and general manager, Canadian Gas Pipelines. "We continue to focus on connecting WCSB supply to higher value markets, as demonstrated through recent, successful open seasons for incremental export capacity."

Over the course of construction, the Project employed nearly 500 employees and contractors who contributed over approximately 160,000 dedicated hours to complete the project safely and on schedule. In addition, over $4 million was spent in the town of Sundre and surrounding areas during construction. Now that the Project is complete, Mountain View County will receive an estimated $188,000 in additional taxes paid annually during the operation of the pipeline.

Throughout the course of the Project, TransCanada worked closely with landowners and local officials to ensure they were an important part of the development and construction process. The Sundre Crossover Project was designed and constructed with a core focus on safety and minimizing environmental impact.

The NGTL System is an extensive natural gas pipeline system in Western Canada that is comprised of approximately 24,320 km of pipeline and associated facilities.