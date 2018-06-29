Phillips 66 awards S&B EPC contract for NGL fractionation project

S&B announced that it was selected by Phillips 66 to perform engineering, procurement, and construction for two NGL fractionation plants at the client’s Sweeny Hub in Old Ocean, Texas. The plants will have a combined capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) and will be based on S & B’s proven fractionation plant design.

“This contract represents the twelfth fractionation plant awarded to S&B in the last five years,” said James Brookshire, CEO of S&B. “With over 1.3 million BPD of fractionation capacity successfully designed and constructed across the country, and another 900,000 BPD of capacity currently in progress, S & B continues to be the go-to contractor for NGL fractionation projects in the USA.”

The work will be executed by a proven project team using S&B’s industry-leading project management system (iPIMS®) and innovative advanced work packaging process (IPPTM). This execution approach will ensure the project delivery is consistent with S & B’s uncompromising commitment to safety and quality.