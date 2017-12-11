Phillips 66 announces 2018 capital program

Phillips 66, an energy manufacturing and logistics company, announces its 2018 capital budget of $2.3 billion, which includes $1.4 billion of growth capital and $0.9 billion of sustaining capital.

“The 2018 capital program demonstrates our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and operating excellence,” said chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “We continue to make sustaining capital investments to maintain the integrity of our assets and ensure safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations. Our growth budget promotes value through investment in capital projects offering attractive returns. Long-term, we continue to target re-investing 60 percent of our cash flow back into the business and returning 40 percent to our shareholders.”

In Midstream, Phillips 66 plans to invest $1.2 billion, including $1.0 billion of growth capital, in its Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) and Transportation businesses. The company is developing growth projects integrated with its existing assets and infrastructure, such as ongoing expansion of the Beaumont Terminal, additional Gulf Coast fractionation capacity, and investment in pipelines and other terminals.

Midstream capital includes budgeted spending of $595 million by Phillips 66 Partners, with $85 million directed toward maintenance. Growth capital at the partnership will support organic projects, such as the Sand Hills Pipeline expansion, completion of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline eastern segment, and an isomerization unit at the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery.

Phillips 66 plans $827 million of capital spending in Refining, with $541 million for reliability, safety and environmental projects. Refining growth capital of $286 million is for small, high-return, quick payout projects primarily to increase clean product yields. Projects include completion of the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit modernization at the Bayway Refinery and FCC optimization at the Sweeny Refinery.

In Marketing and Specialties, the company intends to invest $140 million of growth and sustaining capital. The growth investment will further increase retail sites in Europe.

In Corporate and Other, the company plans to fund $116 million in projects, primarily related to information technology and facilities.

Phillips 66’s proportionate share of capital spending by joint ventures Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) and WRB Refining LP (WRB) is expected to be $946 million. Including these equity affiliates, the company’s total 2018 capital program is projected to be $3.2 billion.

In Chemicals, Phillips 66’s share of CPChem’s 2018 capital expenditures is expected to be $398 million, a decrease of about 45 percent from 2017 due to completion of the U.S. Gulf Coast Petrochemicals Project. The new polyethylene units included in this project started up during the third quarter of 2017, while commissioning of the ethane cracker at the Cedar Bayou facility is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018. Phillips 66’s expected share of DCP Midstream’s 2018 capital spending is $405 million, with $350 million targeted for growth projects including the Sand Hills Pipeline expansion and two DJ Basin gas processing plants. The company’s expected share of WRB’s capital expenditures is $143 million, and includes completion of the Wood River Refinery FCC unit modernization to increase clean product yield. Capital spending by these three major joint ventures is expected to be self-funded.