Andeavor to develop oil gathering system in Delaware Basin

SAN ANTONIO -- Andeavor has received sufficient commitments from third-party shippers to warrant construction of the Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline system in the Delaware Basin.

The Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline system will be approximately 130 miles in length and transport crude oil from origins in Lea County, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas, to a terminal to be constructed in Loving County, where the gathering system interconnects with longhaul pipeline carriers. The first phase of the Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline system will provide capacity of approximately 250,000 bpd. Future phases of the system may expand capacity up to 500,000 bpd.

The system is now under construction and is expected to begin commercial service in mid-2018.

For more information, visit www.Andeavor.com or call (210) 626-6000.

Houston company plans $2 billion Permian pipeline

HOUSTON -- Permico Energia plans to construct a new Texas natural gas liquids (NGL) system comprising 510 miles of 24-inch pipeline to ship West Texas Permian Basin NGL production to its planned 300,000- bpd fractionator near Corpus Christi, Texas. The project scope also includes construction of a 350-mile system of downstream product pipelines, which will provide access to an 8-million-barrel NGL storage facility and to Texas Gulf Coast industrial markets, including the Mont Belvieu area.

Construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018, and the system's initial capacity of 300,000 bpd will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Permico's new energy corridor will provide operating and cost advantages over the traditional Mont Belvieu options, which will enable us to provide reliable, economically superior solutions to the growing demands of our customer partners," said Jeff Beicker, CEO of Texas Permico Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of Permico Energia.

For more information, visit www.Permicoenergia.com or call (713) 955-1888.

New pollinator habitats planned along proposed pipeline route

RICHMOND, Va. -- Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC will establish new habitats for butterflies, bees and other pollinator insects along the route of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Pollinator populations have sharply declined in recent years due to a loss of suitable habitat. The project has identified 750 acres of suitable locations along roughly 50 miles of the proposed pipeline route, with the most suitable locations found in flatter areas in southern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Dozens of native seed mixes have been developed for the program, including native grasses such as Little Bluestem and Beaked Panicum, and wildflowers such as Partridge Pea and Black-Eyed Susan.

"Utility corridors offer ideal habitats for all kinds of wildlife, but especially the pollinators that are so essential for food production," said Pamela Faggert, Dominion Energy's chief environmental officer and senior vice president, sustainability.

For more information, visit www.Atlanticcoastpipeline.com or call (434) 374-3182.

3Bear to construct wellhead gathering in New Mexico

DENVER -- 3Bear Energy LLC has entered into definitive agreements with an anchor shipper to develop, own and operate a gathering and processing system serving the Northern Delaware Basin in Lea and Eddy Counties in New Mexico.

3Bear is constructing more than 100 miles of pipeline wellhead gathering, including systems for oil, gas and water transportation, a central water treatment facility, crude terminal and a 60,000 Mcf/d cryogenic gas processing plant with treating capabilities. The system is designed for expansion and will accommodate the rapid production growth Delaware Basin producers are experiencing. 3Bear expects the system to be operational in the first quarter of 2018.

For more information, visit www.3BearLLC.com or call (303) 626-8290.

