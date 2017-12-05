LNG Limited extends Meridian LNG offtake agreement

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG, OTC ADR: LNGLY) (LNGL or the Company) through its 100% owned project company, Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia), and Meridian LNG Holdings Corporation (Meridian LNG) have agreed to extend the financial close date of their legally binding offtake agreement to March 31, 2018. All other provisions of the governing agreements not specifically amended by this extension remain in full force and effect.

LNGL’s agreement with Meridian LNG was signed on 23 July 2015 and included firm capacity rights at Magnolia for up to 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) for an initial term of 20 years with an option to extend by a further five years.

About Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

LNGL is an ASX listed company (Code: LNG and OTC ADR: LNGLY) whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

Magnolia LNG, LLC ( Magnolia LNG ), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA; Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. ( Bear Head LNG ), a Canadian based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

), a Canadian based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion; Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. ( Bear Paw ), proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

), proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company’s OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a mid-scale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.