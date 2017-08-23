KPE awarded contract for natural gas cryogenic processing facility

KPE has received a contract valued in excess of $100 million by Targa Pipeline Mid-Continent WestTex LLC, a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp., (Targa) to provide engineering, procurement, and construction for a 200 MMSCFD natural gas cryogenic processing facility located near Midkiff, in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The facility will include a 5,000 SBPD condensate stabilizer, low-pressure compression, intermediate compression, custody transfer metering, slug catchers and a control system for processing raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids (NGLs) and removing impurities.

"This award, the third major project for Targa within the past 18 months, is the result of substantial collaboration between Targa and KPE that ensured the project's advanced process design is efficient and cost-effective," said William E. Preston, KPE's President and Chief Operating Officer. "The cryogenic gas plant will allow Targa to increase its NGL extraction capacity, and we look forward to helping them build on their gas-processing capabilities in the Permian Basin."