Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream conduct open season for Texas Express Expansion

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Midcoast Operating L.P. (a subsidiary of Enbridge, Inc., Western Gas Partners, LP and DCP Midstream, LP announced a binding open season for additional capacity on the Texas Express Pipeline (“Texas Express”), which transports mixed natural gas liquids (“NGL”) from Skellytown, Texas in Carson County to the NGL fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Subject to customer commitments during the open season, the partners expect to expand Texas Express by approximately 90,000 barrels per day (“BPD”). Enterprise will be responsible for constructing the expansion, which will consist of adding pumping capacity along the 583-mile route. Service on the expanded Texas Express pipeline is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

The expansion of Texas Express is designed to facilitate growing production of NGLs from domestic shale basins, including the Denver-Julesburg (“DJ”) Basin in Colorado. Complementing the Texas Express expansion is a proposed increase in capacity on the 435-mile Front Range pipeline that originates in Weld County Colorado and connects to the Texas Express pipeline. Combined, these two assets offer an integrated solution that provides much-needed takeaway capacity for NGL production in the DJ Basin and access to the Gulf Coast market. An open season is currently under way seeking customer commitments to increase capacity on the Front Range pipeline by 100,000 BPD to a total capacity of approximately 250,000 BPD.

The Binding Open Season Commitment Period will begin May 4, 2018 at noon CDT and continue until 5 p.m. CDT June 4, 2018. Additional details, including a Notice of Binding Open Season Commitment Period, will be distributed to shippers. Requests for additional information may be directed to Jacob Tripplehorn at (713) 381-3844 or jztripplehorn@eprod.com, as well as Patrick Tucker at (713) 381-5429 or pktucker@eprod.com. Enterprise and Enbridgeeach hold a 35 percent interest in Texas Express, with Western Gas Partners, holding a 20 percent interest, and DCP Midstream holding the remaining 10 percent.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Enterprise’s services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

Enbridge Inc. is North America’s premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company’s regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.