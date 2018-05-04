Enterprise and Energy Transfer form JV to restore service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to resume service on the Old Ocean natural gas pipeline, which has been essentially idled since 2012. The 24-inch diameter pipeline, which originates at Maypearl, Texas in Ellis County and extends south approximately 240 miles to Sweeny, in Brazoria County, Texas, is expected to resume service in the second quarter of 2018. ETP will operate the pipeline. Additionally, both parties are in the process of expanding their jointly owned North Texas 36-inch Pipeline that will provide more capacity from West Texas for deliveries into the Old Ocean Pipeline. The North Texas Pipeline expansion project is expected to be complete by the late fourth quarter of 2018.

“Bringing the Old Ocean pipeline back into service will help meet the immediate demand for takeaway capacity from the growing Delaware Basin and Midland Basin,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “Old Ocean offers an efficient, timely, cost-effective and integrated solution that provides producers with flow assurance and access to the Gulf Coast.”

“We are excited about this opportunity to work with Enterprise to provide much-needed transportation capacity out of one of the most prolific and active basins in the world,” said Mackie McCrea, group chief operating officer and chief commercial officer of the owner of Energy Transfer’s general partner.