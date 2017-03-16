Enterprise acquires Azure Natural Gas Gathering System

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the midstream business and assets of Azure Midstream Partners, L.P. and its operating subsidiaries in East Texas and North Louisiana. The agreement was the result of Azure’s bankruptcy auction proceedings, which Enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million. The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas entered an order approving the sale by Azure to Enterprise’s affiliate on March 15, 2017.

The assets include over 960 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, three natural gas processing facilities with an aggregate capacity of approximately 210 million cubic feet per day and two 10,000 barrel per day NGL pipelines. These assets are located in Panola, Harrison, Angelina, Shelby, SanAugustine, Sabine, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties, Texas and DeSoto and Caddo parishes, Louisiana. The system serves production from the Haynesville shale, Bossier, Cotton Valley and Travis Peak formations.

“We are pleased to acquire these assets,” said William Ordemann, executive vice president of Enterprise’s general partner. “These assets are very complementary to our East Texas NGL, Texas Intrastate natural gas pipeline, and our Haynesville gathering and Acadian natural gas pipeline systems. This transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our distributable cash flow per unit.”

This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and closing conditions. Enterprise expects to close the transaction as soon as practicable after such regulatory approvals and closing conditions have been satisfied, which is expected to occur as early as April, 2017.

Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP acted as legal advisor to Enterprise in connection with the transaction.