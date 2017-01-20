Dresser-Rand commissions its first small-scale LNG production solution

The Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas, has commissioned its first small-scale natural gas liquefaction system at the Ten Man liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility near Mansfield, Pa.

The modular, portable LNGo technology enables distributed production of LNG and can be installed in a short period of time to meet local demand for LNG. This cost-effective solution, developed by the Dresser-Rand business, allows the operator, Frontier Natural Resources, to monetize unutilised gas assets at Tenaska Resources LLC’s Mainesburg field, located in the Marcellus shale play.

The Ten Man facility commenced production in mid-September, just four months from contract signing, and has produced approximately 120,000 gallons of LNG for high horsepower applications in Pennsylvania and the surrounding area. LNG is ideal for high horsepower machinery including marine, rail, mining, over-the-road trucking, drilling, fracturing and power equipment.

The scope of supply includes a standardized LNGo liquefaction solution consisting of four different modules, each handling one step of the liquefaction process. The whole LNGo system can be transported on eight trucks, is deployed directly at the gas field and has a footprint of approximately 508 m2, roughly the size of a basketball court.