Devon Energy sells EnLink Midstream assets for $3B

Devon Energy Corp. announced it has completed the sale of its ownership interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP and EnLink Midstream, LLC for $3.125 billion to affiliates of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager.

With the closing of this transaction, the financial results of EnLink Midstream will no longer be consolidated with Devon’s upstream business and historical results related to EnLink will be presented as discontinued operations in the company’s consolidated financial statements. Devon will provide pro forma financial statements for its upstream business in a separate Form 8-K filing in the near future.

As previously announced, in conjunction with the EnLink transaction, Devon’s board of directors has authorized an increase in the company’s share-repurchase program to $4 billion. With this increased authorization, the company plans to utilize an accelerated share-repurchase program and will provide additional details on this initiative within its second-quarter earnings materials.