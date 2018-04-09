Brazos Midstream sells Delaware Basin subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley infrastructure for $1.75B

Brazos Midstream Holdings, LLC and its financial sponsor, Old Ironsides Energy, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Delaware Basin subsidiary companies to North Haven Infrastructure Partners II (“NHIP II”) and related funds for approximately $1.75 billion in cash. Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2018 and is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.

NHIP II is an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure (“MSI”). The transaction includes committed debt financing of $950 million ($900 million of term loan and $50 million of revolving credit facility), underwritten and arranged by Jefferies Finance LLC and Royal Bank of Canada. After closing, Brazos will retain its name and operate as a portfolio company of NHIP II. The members of the Brazos management team will remain in their current roles.

“I am proud of what the Brazos team has accomplished in three short years,” said Brad Iles, Brazos Chief Executive Officer. “We have built best-in-class assets in one of the most prolific and economic oil and gas producing regions in the United States. We are thankful for MSI’s commitment to our team and with their support we will continue to aggressively expand our business to serve our customers’ rapidly growing needs.”

Iles continued, “We are also extremely grateful to have had Old Ironsides Energy as a trusted partner. Their support and expertise, all along the way, has been critical to our success.”

Jefferies LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Brazos in connection with the transaction, and RBC Capital Markets is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to MSI.