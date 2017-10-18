BP Midstream Partners LP launches IPO

BP Midstream Partners LP, a limited partnership formed by an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BP p.l.c., has commenced the initial public offering of 42,500,000 common units representing limited partner interests at an anticipated price of between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit. The common units have been authorized for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BPMP,” subject to official notice of issuance. The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,375,000 common units from BP Midstream Partners.

The common units being offered represent an approximate 40.6 percent limited partner interest in BP Midstream Partners, or an approximate 46.7 percent limited partner interest if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional common units. BP p.l.c., through its indirect subsidiaries, will own the remaining limited partner interest in BP Midstream Partners, as well as its general partner and incentive distribution rights.

Citigroup is acting as sole structuring agent and joint book-running manager for the offering. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to the common units has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The common units may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sales of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

BP Midstream Partners is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership recently formed by BP to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. BP Midstream Partners’ initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines serving as key infrastructure for BP and its affiliates and other customers to transport onshore and offshore production to key refining markets and trading and distribution hubs.