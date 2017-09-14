PTT Global buys site for Ohio cracker

The U.S. subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC America) has selected a site in Belmont County's Mead Township on the Ohio side of the Ohio River for the possible construction of a world-scale petrochemical complex that would serve as a dynamic economic anchor for the region.

Since September 2015, PTTGC America has been investing in front-end engineering design work to determine the feasibility of the complex. A final investment decision is expected before the end of 2017.

For more information, visit http://pttgcbelmontcountyoh.com.