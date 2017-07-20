Praxair starts new air separation plant in East China Petrochemical Park

Praxair, Inc. announced it has started up its new air separation plant for Nanjing Jinling Huntsman New Materials Co., Ltd., a joint venture between SINOPEC Jinling and Huntsman.

Through a long-term contract, the 900-ton-per-day plant will supply on-site oxygen in the Phase II (Yudai area) of Nanjing Chemical Industrial Park (NCIP), a chemical production facility in Nanjing, East China. Jinling Huntsman will use the oxygen in its state-of-the-art propylene oxide (PO) and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) plant. PO is used to make polyurethane materials and MTBE is a clean fuel additive.

Additionally, Praxair will build a pipeline in the park to meet the industrial gas requirements of other customers and will also supply liquid products to the market in Jiangsu province.

“Praxair is the first industrial gas pipeline supplier in the Yudai area of NCIP,” said Will Li, president of Praxair China. “This project will expand Praxair’s operations in China and enables us to further provide a reliable supply of industrial gases to our customers in the region.”