Oxea Corporation awards Jacobs construction management contract

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) received a construction management (CM) contract from Oxea Corporation for a propanol expansion project at its manufacturing site at Bay City, Texas. Propanol is used to manufacture products such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, printing inks, coatings, and adhesives.

Jacobs is delivering pre-construction planning and construction management services to help deliver the new Propanol 2 unit that will add a capacity of 100,000 metric ton per year of propanol and 40,000 metric ton per year of propionaldehyde. The unit is scheduled to come online in 2018. Once commissioned, it will position Oxea for future growth and increased market demand. Oxea is already the largest producer of propanol worldwide, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of Oxo products such as alcohols, aldehydes, and acids.

“This project reflects our long-term selective growth strategy,” said Oxea Executive Vice President Global Sales and Oxo-Intermediates Purnendu Rai. “It helps us reinforce our strong position as the largest producer of propanol worldwide. Propanol 2 will provide Oxea with opportunities for further expansion into profitable growth areas.”

“We are delighted to work with Oxea on this strategically important project,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Downstream Mark Bello. “Our experience and lessons learned while executing similar U.S. Gulf Coast construction projects will contribute to the success of this important expansion.”