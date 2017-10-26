Fourchon LNG starts federal regulatory process for facility

Energy World USA Inc.'s wholly owned Fourchon LNG LLC has filed its formal letter to request initiation of the pre-filing review process with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Upon completion of the pre-filing process, Fourchon LNG intends to file an application with FERC for authorization to construct the proposed 5-million-tons-per-annum midscale LNG production and export facility at Port Fourchon.

Phase 1 of the Fourchon LNG project will produce 2 million tons of LNG per year for export, with a program to increase capacity up to 5 million tons in Phase 2. The facility represents an investment upward of $888 million for Phase 1, making it the largest single investment in the history of Lafourche Parish. The Fourchon LNG Facility is to be west of Belle Pass on a site of up to 150 acres located on port-owned property outside of the port's existing developments.

The project developer, Fourchon LNG, is a newly established project company owned by Energy World USA and is part of the Energy World International Ltd. (EWI). EWI is engaged in the business of developing, constructing and operating in property investment, infrastructure, power generation and energy-related projects.

