Ascend Completes $6.2 Million Expansion Project

Ascend Performance Materials recently marked the completion of Project Staple, a $6.2 million expansion project that added nearly 30 new jobs at the company's plant in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Project Staple adds 24 million pounds of staple fiber production capacity and consolidates the majority of Ascend's nylon fiber production in Greenwood. The plant will continue to produce bulked continuous filament, industrial and other fibers in addition to staple, which previously was manufactured in Pensacola, Florida, and Foley, Alabama.

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals. Ascend is one of the world's largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend's product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality, innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that expands the horizons of possibility.

Ascend CEO Phil McDivitt, center, is joined by, from left, Ascend's Hal McCord, Michael Walters and Steve Parnell, along with Heather Simmons Jones of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, Sen. Floyd Nicholson, Angelle LaBorde of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and Teresa Powers of the South Carolina Department of Commerce, during the ribbon cutting on Ascend's new staple fiber production line in Greenwood, South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.Ascendmaterials.com or call (713) 315-5700.

View in Digital Edition