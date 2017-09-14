Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to build Oregon, Texas plants

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. will build two new plants for MGC Pure Chemicals America Inc., a consolidated subsidiary producing and distributing super-pure hydrogen peroxide. In the future, the new production sites for this chemical compound used in semiconductor manufacturing processes will also operate in Oregon and Texas.

With the construction of the new plants, the MGC Group will have three production sites for the chemical compound in North America, doubling its production capacity in the region.

The company said the project will likely cost $60 million and increase its annual output capacity by 70,000 tons.

For more information, visit http://mgc-a.com or call +81-3-3283-5041.