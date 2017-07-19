MHI completes large-scale 2-train polyethylene plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas, for ExxonMobil

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), a fully owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has completed the construction of a large-scale two-train polyethylene plant in the U.S. The construction order was placed in 2014 by ExxonMobil Chemical Company, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation specializing in petrochemical products.

The plant will be able to produce 1.3 million tons of polyethylene per year and is situated near an existing plant operated by ExxonMobil in Mont Belvieu, Texas. It is equipped to perform reaction processing, final finishing, packaging, and shipment.

Commenting on the completion of the new plant's construction, Yoichiro Ban, Senior Vice President of MHI, noted, "We are delighted that the plant has been completed smoothly, on schedule and with an excellent safety record. The construction process of the new plant is testament to the high level of project management provided by MHI Group."

MHI Group is also constructing a large-scale polyethylene plant at ExxonMobil's petrochemical complex in Beaumont, Texas, representing the third polyethylene plant project conducted by MHI Group for ExxonMobil. The first polyethylene plant was installed at ExxonMobil'sSingapore complex in 2011.

Commenting on the completion of the new plant's construction, Yoichiro Ban, Senior Vice President of MHI, noted, "We are delighted that the plant has been completed smoothly, on schedule and with an excellent safety record. The construction process of the new plant is testament to the high level of project management provided by MHI Group."

MHI Group is also constructing a large-scale polyethylene plant at ExxonMobil's petrochemical complex in Beaumont, Texas, representing the third polyethylene plant project conducted by MHI Group for ExxonMobil. The first polyethylene plant was installed at ExxonMobil'sSingapore complex in 2011.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a buoyant market for chemical plants, driven by expanding production of shale gas. In April 2016, MHIA relocated its headquarters from New York to Houston, where many chemical plant-related customers are concentrated. In January 2017, MHIA also established a new Oil & Gas Division to oversee business development in this field. Through these activities, MHI will continue to strengthen its relationship with its customers as it moves steadily forward in developing the North American market for chemical plants.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a buoyant market for chemical plants, driven by expanding production of shale gas. In April 2016, MHIA relocated its headquarters from New York to Houston, where many chemical plant-related customers are concentrated. In January 2017, MHIA also established a new Oil & Gas Division to oversee business development in this field. Through these activities, MHI will continue to strengthen its relationship with its customers as it moves steadily forward in developing the North American market for chemical plants.

