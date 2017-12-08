KBR selected to carryout Pre-NTP services for Woodfibre LNG Project

Woodfibre LNG Limited and KBR, Inc. announced that KBR Inc. has been selected to carryout Pre-Notice to Proceed (Pre-NTP) services for the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) Project. The Woodfibre LNG Project is located in the District of Squamish near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is licensed to export approximately 2.1 mtpa of LNG for 40 years.

The selection of KBR for Pre-NTP services follows the successful completion of a competitive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) process for the Woodfibre LNG Project, which was announced in October of 2016. Pre-NTP services will be carried out by KBR's operating centers in Houston (USA) and Edmonton (CA). The services include additional FEED work and cost optimization as well as a proposal for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. Woodfibre LNG expects to commence the EPC phase of the Project in 2018.

"The successful completion of FEED and now the selection of KBR to carryout Pre-NTP services are all important steps in moving the Woodfibre LNG Project forward,” said Byng Giraud, Country Manager and Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Woodfibre LNG Limited, the privately held Canadian company behind the Woodfibre LNG Project. "We look forward to reaching our next project development milestone – the awarding of an EPC contract in 2018.”

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Woodfibre LNG as they progress towards becoming one of the first LNG exporters in Canada," said Farhan Mujib, President of KBR's Engineering & Construction (E&C) Americas business. "The award of this work continues to reinforce KBR's position in British Columbia as well as our strategic commitment to developing fit-for-purpose LNG facilities for our customers.

"For more than 40 years, KBR has designed or constructed over 30 different liquefaction projects across the globe, gaining industry-leading capability in the design, construction, commissioning, and start-up of these facilities.Revenue associated with this project will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's E&C business segment in Q4 2017.