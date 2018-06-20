KBR awarded FEED plus EPC option contract from Arkema

KBR, Inc. is working on the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) to double the sulfur derivatives production capacities at Arkema's Beaumont, Texas site.

KBR has been leading the FEED from its Houston Operations Center and the on-going effort is expected to be completed in Q3 2018 with Final Investment Decision expected in Q4 2018. KBR will then have the opportunity to provide detailed engineering, procurement andconstruction (EPC) services for the facility.

"This significant award demonstrates KBR's integrated engineering, procurement and construction offerings, from the front end loading, through detailed design, to full construction services for the entire project," said Farhan Mujib, President, Hydrocarbons Services Americas. "I am delighted for this opportunity to further KBR's new and growing partnership with Arkema, and look forward to further supporting Arkema on this important project."

For more than 40 years, KBR has designed, constructed and maintained hundreds of chemical plants across the globe.