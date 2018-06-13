Saudi Aramco selects Jacobs for engineering, project management

Saudi Aramco has awarded Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. a contract to provide engineering and project management services for the Zuluf Field Development Program's Arab Heavy Crude Oil Increment 600,000 bpd -- Onshore Central Processing Facilities project, which will provide facilities to process 600,000 barrels of oil per day of Arabian heavy crude oil from the Zuluf offshore field in the Arabian Gulf. This contract is among several major oil and gas project agreements that Saudi Aramco signed in November 2017 to enhance the company's energy sustainability, diversify the economy, expand gas production and localize domestic content.

Jacobs' scope of work includes the onshore central processing facilities that will contain a new gas/oil separation plant (GOSP), gas compression facilities, a new water injection plant and pipelines. The stabilized crude oil from the GOSP will be transported to the Ju'aymah terminal via new downstream pipelines. The separated gas and condensate streams will be transported to the proposed Tanajib Gas Plant via new pipelines.

"This landmark contract reaffirms our strong relationship with Saudi Aramco and our longstanding position in the Middle East," said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. "The Zuluf Field is one of the most significant developments of its kind, and through this project, we will support Saudi Vision 2030 by helping expand gas production and enhancing energy sustainability."

Work on the Zuluf Field Development Program commenced in January 2018, with services executed in Calgary, Canada, and Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The program demonstrates Jacobs' continued commitment to support the In-Kingdom Total Value Add program by maximizing locally manufactured oil and gas materials and services in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, an on-the-job training program will be instilled to facilitate skill and knowledge transfer in all execution offices.

