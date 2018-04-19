Fluor awarded contract for Marathon Petroleum STAR program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Fluor Corporation announced that it was selected by a division of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to execute the engineering and procurement scope for MPC’s South Texas Asset Repositioning (STAR) program at its Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value into backlog in the first quarter of 2018.

“This project will continue the development of MPC’s Galveston Bay refinery into a world-class refining complex,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in the Americas. “Fluor and MPC have a proven track record of delivering similar programs, most recently in Detroit and Garyville, Louisiana. Fluor values its strong working relationship with MPC and is excited to be part of the STAR program.”

The STAR program further integrates MPC’s former Texas City refinery into the adjacent Galveston Bay refinery, which is now the second largest refinery in the U.S. It will improve the refinery’s efficiency and reliability by increasing the residual oil processing capabilities, upgrading the crude unit and integrating facility logistics.

Fluor has been engaged in the STAR program since 2013, performing the feasibility studies and early engineering work. The program is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Fluor is also currently providing engineering, procurement and construction management services on the reconfiguration that will enable the Galveston Bay refinery to achieve updated U.S. Environmental Protection agency Tier 3 gasoline sulfur standards.