Downstream

New refinery slated for construction in South Texas

HOUSTON â Raven Petroleum LLC plans to build a 200-acre, $500 million oil refinery in the southwest corner of Duval County in South Texas.

The South Texas Energy Complex will be able to process up to 50,000 barrels of Eagle Ford shale light crude oil a day and will have up to 4 million barrels of available storage. The main exports are slated to be diesel fuel, jet fuel, naphtha, gasoline and LPG gas products.

Designs thus far envision two inbound and two outbound train shipments daily, with about 20 miles of railroad track within the property. The company states the direct rail access to Mexico is âideal.â

More than 1,500 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs are expected.

For more information, visit www.ravenpetro.com or call (713) 973-2088.

ExxonMobil Beaumont set for polyethylene capacity increase

BEAUMONT, Texas â ExxonMobil plans to add a new production unit at its Beaumont polyethylene plant that will increase capacity by 65 percent â or approximately 650,000 tonnes per year â to meet growing demand for high performance plastics.

Construction of the new unit has begun at the plant, where current polyethylene production capacity is 1 million tonnes per year. Start-up is expected in 2019.

The Beaumont project builds on supply advantages created by ExxonMobilâs expansion of its Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant in Texas, where two similar polyethylene units are being added. Combined, this multibillion-dollar investment will increase the companyâs U.S. polyethylene production by 40 percent, or nearly 2 million tonnes per year, making Texas the largest polyethylene supply point for ExxonMobil.

The Beaumont expansion project will employ 1,400 construction workers and create 40 permanent jobs upon completion, as well as generate $20 billion in economic activity in the first 13 years of operation, based on 2015 Impact Data Source estimates.

For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or call (972) 444-1000.

HBI plant in Texas commences operations

PORTLAND, Texas â With the completion of the direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, Texas, the voestalpine Group has set a further milestone in implementing its international growth strategy: After approximately two-anda- half years of construction, its stateof- the-art plant was officially opened. At $740 million, the plant is the largest investment ever made in the United States by an Austrian company.

Each year, voestalpine Texas LLC â a company in the steel division of the voestalpine Group â will use natural gas to produce 2 million tonnes of high-quality hot briquetted iron (HBI), or sponge iron, a sophisticated pre-material used in steel production.

The plantâs 137-meter-high reduction tower forms the heart of the plant and is the highest building in southern Texas. Voestalpine Texas is creating 190 new jobs at the plant and will generate value in the region to the sum of around $600 million over the coming decade.

For more information, visit www.voestalpine.com/texas or call (361) 704-9000.

BASF to increase North American MDI production

GEISMAR, La. â BASF has started engineering for a stepwise capacity increase of its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production facilities at the companyâs Verbund site in Geismar. Capacity will be increased incrementally from 300,000 metric tons per year to around 600,000 metric tons per year.

âThe engineering for the capacity increase of the MDI synthesis has already started. In subsequent steps, which will be implemented in alignment with business development, the MDI precursor units in Geismar will be expanded accordingly,â said Stefano Pigozzi, president of BASFâs Monomers division.

For more information, visit www.basf.com/us or call (973) 245-6000.

