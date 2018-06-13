DuPont Safety & Construction to increase Tyvek® capacity for expansion in Luxembourg

DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, announced plans to invest more than $400 million to expand capacity for the manufacture of Tyvek® nonwoven materials at its facility in Luxembourg. The production expansion, which will add a new building and third operating line at the site, is scheduled to start up in 2021.“Global demand for DuPont™ Tyvek® continues to grow worldwide in all of our key end-use markets,” said Rose Lee, president – DuPont Safety & Construction. “This capacity expansion plan is a critical step in growing the Tyvek® business, maintaining our leadership in nonwoven materials, and delivering the innovation customers expect from DuPont.”

According to industry estimates, the global segments for potential Tyvek® use total several billion dollars.A world leader in nonwoven technology, in 2017 DuPont celebrated the 50th anniversary of DuPont™ Tyvek®, a unique nonwoven material made of 100 percent high-density polyethylene that has enabled new dimensions of protection, security and safety in a wide variety of industries and applications. Core segments include:

Building envelope solutions, such as Tyvek® Supro, Tyvek® FireCurb® Housewrap, Tyvek® StructureGuard™, Tyvek® FlexWrap tapes or Tyvek® e-Guard W1 to create more comfortable, energy-efficient buildings with fewer chances for moisture damage caused by water buildup;

Tyvek® protective garments, which provide superior protection for workers in industrial and cleanroom applications and for first responders. Companies around the world use more than 200 million Tyvek®garments per year.

Tyvek® for medical packaging, widely used to help protect patients in healthcare settings. Since its introduction to the medical device industry more than 45 years ago, Tyvek® has been recognized as a standard of excellence for sterile device packaging.

Tyvek® for graphics and protective packaging, used in diversified, specialty applications, including cargo covers for pharmaceuticals and perishables, and as a substrate for envelopes, tags, labels, banners, wristbands, maps and artwork.

Tyvek® has had a tremendous impact across numerous industries, resulting in the creation of new categories of products, such as house wrap, which helped revolutionize home construction; setting new standards for personal protective apparel; enabling advancements in medical device technology; and playing an important role in many other applications. DuPont, along with its customers, continue to develop new Tyvek® products and applications to meet evolving marketplace needs. Designers of consumer products for lighting and fashion accessories and apparel are increasingly demanding Tyvek® for their products because of its lightweight durability and texture.

For Greater Good™ is the promise of the DuPont™ Tyvek® brand. Tyvek® can provide the trusted protective barrier people need so they can worry less and focus on accomplishing bigger things – making the greater good possible.