Dow to make phased expansions of global glycol ethers capacity

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) announced a series of phased, incremental investments to expand its global glycol ethers capacity to meet increasing demand in key end-markets and applications. Once complete, the Company will have nearly doubled its current capacity of these product lines.

The Company plans to increase its production capacity of select p-series and performance glycol ethers product lines, including DOWANOL™ Glycol Ethers, through a series of seven debottlenecking and incremental expansion projects. These phased investments

will begin in 2018 and are expected to continue over the next several years. The first increments of the new capacity will become available by end of 2019.

Demand for glycol ethers continues to rise as a result of urbanization, a growing middle class, evolving and stricter regulations and increasing sustainability challenges. Glycol ethers are used in a variety of applications to help deliver improved performance and reduced health and environmental impacts of the end products.

“Our announcement to increase glycol ethers capacity reflects our long term commitment to these product lines and the industries that utilize them,” said Ester Baiget, Business President for Dow Industrial Solutions. “These developments will continue to position Dow as the most reliable and customer-centric of all global suppliers.”