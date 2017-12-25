Ascend to increase intermediate chemicals, polymers capacity

Ascend Performance Materials plans to increase production capacity across its intermediate chemicals and polymers portfolio by 10-15 percent to support the continued growth of its customers.

"The global demand for nylon 6,6 and our intermediate chemicals continues to grow at 3-4 percent per year in a range of diverse applications," said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "Ascend has cost-effective expansion opportunities that allow us to bring additional capacity on line as the market needs it."

Ascend will increase capacity of adiponitrile (ADN), hexamethylene diamine (HMD), adipic acid and polymers through 2018. Ascend's unique production process allows for quick capacity additions with high capital efficiency and without disruption to operations.

Unlike many other nylon 6,6 producers, Ascend sells polymers and intermediates into nearly every end-use market and geography. "Our more than 60-year history of serving a wide variety of markets has given us an unparalleled understanding of the entire nylon 6,6 value chain," said Scott Rook, Ascend's vice president of nylon. "The unique qualities of nylon 6,6 have made it the material of choice in numerous innovative applications."

Earlier this year, the company consolidated nylon fiber production at its plant in Greenwood, South Carolina, and added compounding capacity at its site in Foley, Alabama, to better align its business with the market.

"Our energy and capital are focused on supporting customers throughout the nylon 6,6 value chain," said Rook. "Our recent capacity additions in Greenwood and Foley are in line with our current expansion plan and help us keep pace with market demand."

For more information, visit www.ascendmaterials.com or call (713) 315-5700.

View in Digital Edition