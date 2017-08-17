Cove Point LNG liquefaction project nearing completion

Dominion Energy is nearing completion of its Cove Point LNG terminal on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The project is 92% complete and on track for an in-service date in the fourth quarter 2017.

There are currently more than 3,200 construction workers on-site, Dominion stated, with all major equipment set in place and the company’s focus placed on commissioning activities. The liquefaction facilities, combined with existing facilities, will provide a bidirectional service of import and export of LNG at the Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG Terminal.

Dominion started construction in October 2015 after receiving approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Once completed, the liquefaction facility will have the capacity to produce 5.25 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year. The project should commence production in December 2017.