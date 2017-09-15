Chevron Phillips Chemical is preparing for growth along the Gulf Coast

Chevron Phillips Chemical is preparing for growth via the construction of its new $6 billion U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) Petrochemicals Project. Located across two sites, Old Ocean and Cedar Bayou, Texas, the USGC Petrochemicals Project will use abundant shale feedstocks to meet the ever-increasing global demand for plastic products.

This project includes a 1.5 million metric-ton-per-year ethane cracker, which will produce ethylene and two world-scale polyethylene units that will each produce 500,000 metric tons of resin every year. The polyethylene units at Old Ocean are expected to start up in mid-2017, and the ethane cracker at Cedar Bayou is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Once production begins, USGC will serve the global and growing demand for high-quality plastics in industries as varied as rigid and flexible packaging, industrial films, automotive, pressure pipe and conduit, and various consumer goods.

Building talent pipeline

Chevron Phillips Chemical’s USGC Petrochemicals Project will create 400 permanent jobs. The construction phase has supported as many as 10,000 jobs, helping to drive the economy along the Texas Gulf Coast. In addition to our focus on starting up the new manufacturing assets, we are concentrating on industry-wide efforts to build a solid pipeline of skilled talent to ensure the future success of the industry. We have an immediate, acute need for skilled crafts persons – welders, pipefitters, riggers, and electricians.

Longer-term, we need other technical workers such as process operators and instrument & electrical technicians. Take a look at our career opportunities and find out what makes Chevron Phillips Chemical a great place to work!