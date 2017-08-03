Chevron Phillips Chemical expands Cedar Bayou PAO capacity

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP has successfully completed a low-viscosity polyalphaolefins (PAO) capacity expansion at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas.

The 20-percent capacity expansion enables the company to meet the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in automotive and industrial applications.

The project improves process safety and overall unit efficiencies while reducing waste generation for Cedar Bayou's PAO unit. The feedstock for the new unit will be provided from Cedar Bayou's recent 100,000-metric-tons-per-year expansion of its normal alpha olefins capacity.

Construction began in April 2016 and supported up to 135 construction and engineering jobs.

For more information, visit www. cpchem.com or call (832) 813-4100.