CB&I awarded contract for ethane cracking furnace project in Orange, Texas

CB&I announced it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $40 million by E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) to provide engineering, procurement, and construction for an ethane cracking furnace expansion project at DuPont's Sabine River Works ethylene plant in Orange, Texas.

The new cracking furnace will have an ethylene capacity of 200 million pounds per year. The facility will utilize CB&I's SRT® (Short Residence Time) pyrolysis heater technology. CB&I was previously awarded a contract for the ethylene technology license, engineering, and supply of the new furnace, which was fabricated at CB&I's facility in Thailand.

"This award adds to CB&I's winning streak of ethylene projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Luke V. Scorsone, Executive Vice President of CB&I's Fabrication Services operating group. "CB&I's ability to deliver a single-source supply of every phase of this project – from concept to mechanical completion – provides DuPont with a cost-effective, low-risk solution as they expand their ethylene copolymers capacity to meet market demand."