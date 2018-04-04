CB&I announces CATOFIN technology award for petrochemical plant in China

CB&I (NYSE:CBI) today announced it has been awarded a contract by Jinneng Science & Technology Co., Ltd. for the license and engineering design of a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China.

The unit will use CB&I's CATOFIN® technology to produce 900,000 metric tons of propylene per year. It will also utilize CATOFIN catalyst and heat generating material from CB&I's catalyst partner, Clariant. Once the unit is complete, it will be the world's largest single-train PDH unit.

"CB&I's CATOFIN technology offers unmatched reliability and optimization," said Daniel M. McCarthy, CB&I's Executive Vice President of Technology. "For our customers who license the technology, these benefits result in lower capital and operations costs for their projects and investments."

