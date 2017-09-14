Ascend steps up production of bulk high-concentration hexamine liquid

Ascend Performance Materials has further accelerated production and delivery of bulk quantities of FlexaTram-HMT-200, a high-concentration liquid hexamine product. The company announced in March the development of hexamine loading facilities and has been delivering lower-concentration FlexaTram-HMT-100 since April.

Ascend's Chocolate Bayou plant, located near Alvin, Texas, has produced hexamine for over 50 years, largely for captive use, and the new capabilities allow the company to support increasing customer demand.

Finlay Morrison, vice president of specialty chemicals at Ascend Performance Materials, said, "Our Chocolate Bayou team has made it possible for us to step up production and meet customer demand sooner than expected."

For more information, visit www. ascendmaterials.com or call (850) 968-7000.