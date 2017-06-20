Tower Crane Operator/Inspector Course

Tower Cranes can be the largest and most complex pieces of equipment at the job site. They may reach hundreds of feet above the surface. Tower cranes may adjust their operating radius utilizing a luffi ng boom that varies boom angle or by a trolley traversing a horizontal boom. These cranes may be permanently mounted or mounted on a traveling base. These cranes may be designed to allow the crane to climb in the structure or by allowing the height of the crane to increase as the structure rises utilizing braces as required. For shorter erection heights and short term applications, a self- propelled, self-erecting crane may be utilized. Because of the complexity of these cranes, it is important that operators and inspectors have the skills and knowledge to perform their assigned task. Having your personnel properly trained and tested is the key to safe and effi cient job performance.

Types of Equipment Covered:

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Boom Tower Cranes

Self-Erecting Tower Cranes

Topics covered during the Tower Crane Operator/Inspector Training: