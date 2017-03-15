The Global FPSO Vessel & Maitnenance Summit: Sustainable FPSO Investments, Strategies & Partnerships

With the current oil price crisis taking its toll on the market, the future of the FPSO sector has seen much debate over the past year.

MonBien's FPSO VESSEL CONFERENCE will bring together the global major stakeholders of the industry over two interactive days to discuss, evaluate and determine the direction of the FPSO sector for the next 12 months and beyond in the current hard industry. Discussions will form around key operational, technical and commercial areas which will provide you with a survival strategy for overall FPSO management and to look for opportunities throughout the current market.

Special focus will be involved in the outlook of what is to come in a downturned market and how to stay competitive, looking through diverse options to utilise how to stay profitable even with the current unstable Oil & Gas prices.

Opportunity in the Downturn

It is with this mentality that the Global FPSO Vessel Conference is providing industry leaders and changemakers with the platform to discuss these key challenges and together explore The Road Ahead: Finding Opportunity in the Downturn.

The sessions will focus on macro-market issues: how oil companies are assessing E&P FID in this low oil price environment, field development requirements and their relationship to FPSOs; and how the industry can take a back-to-basics approach to FPSO project design and execution. Discussions will then dive into each critical aspect of FPSO project delivery in four streams – commercial, technology, project execution and operations/asset integrity – with the aim of reducing CAPEX, OPEX and execution timelines.

DAY 1:

Global Energy Markets-FPSO Strategies & Opportunities (E&P Markets)

FPSO Topside Technology Advancements, Power, and Automation

Floating Production Options for Marginal Fields

Offshore Vessels & Rigs

DAY 2:

Effective FPSO Business Strategies

FPSO Investments, Partnership, Financing & Leasing for 2017

Efficient FPSO Maintenance and life extension