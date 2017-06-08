Don't Miss Out!
TCC/ACIT Awards Banquet
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Reception 6:00 - 7:00 pm
Dinner 7:00 pm
Awards Ceremony 7:30 - 9:30 pm
AWARDS
Gerald R. Ehrman Award for Leadership in Safety Management
A.D. Cyphers Safety Professional of the Year
Texas-Louisiana Chemical Industry EHS Leadership Award
Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas
Excellence in Caring for Texas
Caring for Texas
Distinguished Service
Zero Incident Rate
Zero Contractor Incident Rate
Best in Texas
ACIT Regional Member of the Year
ACIT Leadership Award
LOCATION
Moody Gardens Hotel
Moody Ballroom
7 Hope Blvd.
Galveston, TX 77554
(409) 741-8484
Click here for directions
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Reception Sponsor: $2,500 (includes recognition during Reception, Banquet, & 4 attendees)
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000 (includes 3 tables of 8 for Banquet)
Gold Sponsor: $3,000 (includes 2 tables of 8 for Banquet)
Silver Sponsor: $1,500 (includes 1 table of 8 for Banquet)
Please email high res company logo to Annette@texaschemistry.org by May 22nd
Register Online or Print Sponsorship Form
REGISTRATION
$95 Per Individual
Reserved tables of 8 for $800/Reserved tables of 10 for $1,000
Please register and submit all table guest names by May 26th
Register Online or Print Registration Form
Galveston, TX Galveston, Texas View Map