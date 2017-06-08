Don't Miss Out!

TCC/ACIT Awards Banquet

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Reception 6:00 - 7:00 pm

Dinner 7:00 pm

Awards Ceremony 7:30 - 9:30 pm

AWARDS

Gerald R. Ehrman Award for Leadership in Safety Management

A.D. Cyphers Safety Professional of the Year

Texas-Louisiana Chemical Industry EHS Leadership Award

Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas

Excellence in Caring for Texas

Caring for Texas

Distinguished Service

Zero Incident Rate

Zero Contractor Incident Rate

Best in Texas

ACIT Regional Member of the Year

ACIT Leadership Award

LOCATION

Moody Gardens Hotel

Moody Ballroom

7 Hope Blvd.

Galveston, TX 77554

(409) 741-8484

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Reception Sponsor: $2,500 (includes recognition during Reception, Banquet, & 4 attendees)

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000 (includes 3 tables of 8 for Banquet)

Gold Sponsor: $3,000 (includes 2 tables of 8 for Banquet)

Silver Sponsor: $1,500 (includes 1 table of 8 for Banquet)

Please email high res company logo to Annette@texaschemistry.org by May 22nd

Register Online or Print Sponsorship Form

REGISTRATION

$95 Per Individual

Reserved tables of 8 for $800/Reserved tables of 10 for $1,000

Please register and submit all table guest names by May 26th

Register Online or Print Registration Form