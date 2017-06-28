Spray Technology Forum

Learn what's happening inside your pipes and ducts with our virtual reality demo. You will see how gas flow affects spray injector and quill performance. Other demonstrations and session topics include:

•Demos of the latest advancements in low-flow chemical injection, additive injection, slurry backflush and more

•Demos of gas cooling in FCC, torch oil injection, steam atomization and more

•Demo of laser technology measuring drop size

•See 3D simulations of how nozzle and injector placement and spray direction impact cooling, injection and mixing efficiency