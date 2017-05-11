Pre-registration for the Southwest Crawfish Boil will close Wednesday, May 10 @ 4:00 p.m. Tickets will be $50 at the door. Tickets are available for pick up at the Southwest Training Center or will be available at the will call table.

Sponsorships are still available! Deadline for sponsorships will be Monday, May 8 @ noon. Please see the flyer attached for details.

The SW Programs & Events committee will be selling additional raffle tickets at the event for a grand prize drawing of a dual sack crawfish boiler.