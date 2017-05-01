Safway offers free scaffold safety training throughout May

For the third year in a row, Safway® Group will support Safety Week May 7-13 by partnering with the Construction Industry Safety Initiative and the Incident & Injury-Free Executive Forum, which together include more than 40 construction firms.

At Safway jobsites throughout North America, safety personnel and managers will hold stand-downs during Safety Week and partner with NIOSH, OSHA, and The Center for Construction Research and Training on the fourth annual national initiative to prevent falls, the leading cause of work-related injury and deaths.

In observance of Safety Week, Safway Group will offer free Systems™ and Sectional Scaffold Safety Training for users and erectors throughout the month of May. Developed for erectors and those who perform work while on a scaffold, this online training includes chapter quizzes and a final exam. Participants will receive a certificate of completion.

For more information or to register, visit www.Safway.com May 1-31.

