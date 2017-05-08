RefComm® Galveston 2017

Galveston, TX Galveston, Texas

Our global economy is flooded with light and heavy crudes. While the low feedstock price challenges upstream, it provides profit opportunities downstream. To prosper and excel, leverage your existing assets with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and increase your knowledge. After a decade of successfully hosting the world’s largest Delayed Coking conference, RefComm® expanded into Fluid Catalytic Cracking, and Sulfur Recovery. Attend RefComm® – Knowledge Sparks Productivity.

Galveston, TX

