Personal Protection Equipment, July 7, covers the types, selection and care of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the workplace. Attendees will learn the proper use of the types of PPE, identify the level of protection that a user has when wearing specific types of PPE, and discuss general maintenance techniques for PPE.

Instructor Norm Stuart is a licensed workers compensation adjustor in Texas and an OSHA outreach authorized trainer for construction and hydrogen sulfide. He is also an active part of Friendswood’s emergency management team.